Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History vs Detroit Pistons
Coming off a thrilling victory over the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons were right back in action again on Wednesday night. They took the floor against a struggling Milwaukee Bucks team that was without the services of Damian Lillard.
As has been the case for most of their games this year, the matchup was neck-and-neck in the final moments. Detroit had a chance to seal a win in the final seconds, but rookie Ron Holland was unable to knock down either of his final free-throws.
This game ended up going into overtime, with the Bucks walking away victorious by a final score of 127-120. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up being the biggest storyline of the night, putting on a historic performance.
With Lillard sidelined, it was on the two-time MVP to lead the charge for the Bucks. He did so in a big way, almost single handedly carrying them to a win. Giannis logged 43 minutes on Wednesday and finished with a stat line of 59 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and three blocks. Along with his lone made three, no player in history has ever notched this box score in a single game.
Despite being shorthanded themselves, the Pistons weren't able to hang on to secure their second straight win. They led for a majority of the night, being up as many as 18 at one point. In the end, this dominant outing from Giannis was just too much to overcome.
Following this crushing defeat, the Pistons move to 5-8 on the year. They'll be back in action on Friday night to take on the Toronto Raptors in their second NBA Cup game.