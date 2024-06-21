Gilbert Arenas Thinks Former Champion Should be Pistons Next Coach
Earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons made the decision to remove Monty Williams from his position as head coach. Still in the very early stages of their search, one former player shared his thoughts on who they should hire next.
While on his podcast, Gilbert Arenas touched on the Pistons moving on from Williams. As he gave his thoughts on what he feels the young group needs, he cited Sam Cassell as a good option for a replacement.
"They need a coach who can walk it and talk it a little bit," Arenas said. "You're talking about someone who is young enough to play they asses one-on-one, can still out shoot them, and is going to say and speak the same language that they kind of speak. That's probably Sam Cassell."
When it comes to experience, Cassell has plenty. For starters, he played in the league for 15 years. During his playing days, he was an All-Star and mulit-time champion. Following his retirement, Cassell quickly joined the coaching ranks. He's been an assistant for well over a decade now, and is coming off helping the Boston Celtics win a title.
The only time of experience Cassell doesn't have is head coaching experience. However, this should not deter the Pistons from taking a chance on him. If anything, it gives him an opportunity to grow alongside the team's young core.
Between his time as a player and assistant, Cassell understands what it takes to win at the highest level in the NBA. Because of this, he is someone that might be able to help Detroit take a big step in the right direction. At worst, he'd be a good mentor for Cade Cunningham as he grows as a point guard.