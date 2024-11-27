Grizzlies Reveal Zach Edey’s Injury Status vs Pistons
It’s been quite some time since the Memphis Grizzlies had their high-end draft pick Zach Edey in the mix. With the rookie dealing with an ankle sprain, he remains on the Grizzlies’ injury report for their Wednesday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
According to the Grizzlies, Edey is going to get the night off once again. He continues to work on his recovery while the Grizzlies are hitting their stride to close out November.
The last time Edey appeared on the court, the Grizzlies were in the midst of a 15-point victory over the Denver Nuggets. Coming in off the bench, Edey collected 14 minutes of action. He produced seven points and seven rebounds while dishing out two steals.
Since then, Edey has missed the Grizzlies’ last four games. During that time, they’ve gone 3-1.
This year, Edey started the season off in Memphis’ starting five. As a starter with nearly 20 minutes of action per game, Edey averaged 11 points on 65 percent shooting from the field. He also produced seven rebounds per game in those eight matchups.
On November 8, Edey would see a slight minutes increase in a bench role. With nearly 22 minutes of action, Edey would account for 12 points and eight rebounds per game for five matchups.
The former Purdue star has shown a lot of promise in his limited time with the Grizzlies. While his season has been taken off track, Edey will return sometime soon.
He just won’t get a chance to play against the Pistons for the first time on Wednesday. The Pistons and the Grizzlies will tip-off at 8 PM ET.