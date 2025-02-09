Hornets Trade With Lakers Shockingly Crumbles Before Pistons Matchup
The NBA saw a trade take a shocking turn on Saturday night. As the Detroit Pistons prepared for their Sunday afternoon battle against the Charlotte Hornets, their opponent found out that their pending trade would officially fall through.
Ahead of Thursday’s deadline, the Hornets parted ways with the standout center Mark Williams, sending him to the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
However, the Lakers found “multiple issues” with Williams’ physical, according to ESPN. As a result, the trade was officially rescinded.
On Saturday night, Charlotte’s injury report included Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish, who had a shot at making their Hornets debuts against the Pistons on Sunday.
The two players will make their way back to Los Angeles, while the Hornets were left to put out a statement, welcoming back the 23-year-old former first-round pick in Williams.
"After the other team aggressively pursued Mark, we made the difficult decision to move him,” the Hornets wrote in a statement.
“We have always held great respect for Mark's talent, work ethic, and character. We are thrilled to see him rejoin our roster as a dynamic presence at the starting center position. His return strengthens our team, and we look forward to the impact he will make on and off the court."
Charlotte won’t get two new additions on Sunday. They also remain without a handful of key players. Josh Green, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, and Grant Williams are all out for the day.
Jusuf Nurkic and Nick Smith Jr. are both listed as questionable.
The Pistons and the Hornets will tip at 1 PM ET.
