How Cleveland Cavaliers' Coaching Hire Impacts Detroit Pistons
On Monday, another NBA team concluded its search for a new head coach. Detroit Pistons rival Cleveland Cavaliers are set to bring on Golden State Warriors head coach Kenny Atkinson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
With the Cavs finding J.B. Bickerstaff's replacement, the Pistons are left as the final team looking to fill the void of a fired head coach, as the LA Lakers brought on JJ Redick last week.
Although Atkinson wasn't considered an early candidate last week when it was revealed the Pistons would move on from Monty Williams, former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego was one of the first prospects linked to the job.
At the time, Borrego was considered a favorite to replace Bickerstaff. Once it became apparent the Cavaliers were considering Atkinson, it shook up the landscape.
Atkinson started as an assistant with the New York Knicks before making his way to the Atlanta Hawks. In 2016, the Brooklyn Nets brought on Atkinson to become their head coach. Atkinson's stint in Brooklyn would last four seasons. The Nets went 118-190 during that stretch, making the playoffs once.
Since parting ways with the Nets in 2020, Atkinson joined the Golden State Warriors as an assistant under Steve Kerr. Although he planned to take over the Hornets' head coaching vacancy a couple of seasons ago, Atkinson opted to stay in Golden State. Now he inherits a talented team in Cleveland.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are guaranteed an opportunity to consider hiring Borrego without the Cavaliers taking him off the market. Borrego is described as a "prominent candidate" for Detroit's search, which is already underway.
So far, numerous candidates have been linked to the Pistons. In addition to Borrego, the Pistons are expected to consider Sean Sweeney, Micah Nori, and Bickerstaff. Currently, the Pistons are in no rush to find Monty Williams' replacement.