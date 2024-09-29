How Knicks’ Blockbuster Trade for Karl Anthony-Towns Impacts Pistons
Although Eastern Conference contenders don’t view the Detroit Pistons as a threat, Friday night’s blockbuster trade involving the New York Knicks could still have an impact on the rebuilding franchise.
Throughout the summer, the Pistons were frequently mentioned as potential trade partners with the aggressive Knicks. It was no secret New York had a void to fill in the front court.
Last season, the Knicks enjoyed the progress of the veteran center Isaiah Hartenstein. Once Hartenstein was included in the starting five for half of the year, he remained there throughout New York’s playoff push.
In 13 postseason games, Hartenstein averaged a playoff career-high nine points, eight rebounds, and four assists per game. After the season concluded, Hartenstein was entering the free agency market and expected to earn a lucrative payday in New York.
However, the plan changed. As the Knicks zeroed in on locking up OG Anunoby long-term and had the opportunity to strike a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Mikal Bridges, it became evident that somebody had to be the odd-man-out. Hartenstein hit the free agency market and cashed in a three-year deal, worth nearly $90 million with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
New York still employs Mitchell Robinson, who has started 196 games for them since 2018, but an injury is expected to keep the veteran big man sidelined for several months to begin the new season.
Trade suggestions for the Knicks often led writers down the path of mentioning the rebuilding Pistons. To no surprise, Jalen Duren was a popular target.
With two seasons under his belt, Duren has 128 games of experience. Last season, he produced 14 points per game while shooting 62 percent from the field. The young veteran collected 12 rebounds per game and averaged one steal and one block.
The Pistons have a lot of question marks surrounding their young core of homegrown players. Aside from Cade Cunningham, Duren might possess the most potential in that category.
None of that should matter to the Knicks at this point. Duren’s upside is clearly there. New York went with a proven multi-time All-Star instead. Since landing in the NBA in 2015, Towns has nearly 600 games under his belt. Throughout his career, the veteran has averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds. He averages 52 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
The Knicks might be one less caller when it comes to Duren, but the Pistons will probably find themselves entertaining offers for several players throughout the year. That’s what comes with the territory of being a rebuilding franchise in today’s NBA.