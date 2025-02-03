How Raptors Star Reacted to Cade Cunningham’s Massive Accomplishment
It’s been quite the season for Detroit Pistons guard, Cade Cunningham.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Cunningham made it clear that he had a personal goal in mind. He wanted to become an NBA All-Star for the first time.
Later this month, Cunningham will throw on the All-Star threads, and the NBA world has shown plenty of support for the Pistons star. That includes Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes.
Not long after Cunningham’s All-Star nod was revealed, Barnes took to Instagram to show love to his former teammate.
@ya.boy.scottie: brotha
Cunningham and Barnes once shared the court as teammates at the famous Montverde Academy in high school. They both committed to their colleges in 2019.
Barnes took the route of heading to Florida State. Cunningham took his talents to Oklahoma State.
At the time, they were both Top 10 candidates on major recruiting platforms and were expected to be one-and-done prospects.
Sure enough, that was the case. Barnes played 24 games at FSU, posting averages of 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Cunningham appeared in 27 games, putting up 20 points per game, along with six rebounds and three assists.
The Pistons landed Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick. Barnes was taken by the Raptors three picks later, at fourth overall. Despite going after Cunningham, Barnes took home the NBA’s Rookie of the Year trophy. He also achieved an All-Star nod last season for the first time.
While Barnes didn’t get his second nod this year, he’s happy that Cunningham landed his first.
The event will take place on Sunday, February 16 at 8 PM ET.
