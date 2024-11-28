Injured Pistons Player Has Two-Word Message Before Grizzlies Matchup
At this stage in the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons haven’t had the opportunity to trot out their rookie second-round pick, Bobi Klintman.
Back in the offseason, Klintman was gearing up for his first preseason action with the Pistons after going through a week of training camp. Unfortunately, he was sidelined with a calf injury.
At the time, the Pistons downplayed the severity of the setback. Initially, the rookie was considered day-by-day. At this point, he’s been off the court for over a month.
On Wednesday, the Pistons geared up for a matchup on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies. Once again, Klintman was ruled out for the action. However, he made a social media post with a to-the-point message.
@bobiklintman vis Instagram: “Almost back.”
It appears Klintman expects to be back soon. While it’s unfortunate he’s had to wait this long to make his season debut, the Pistons have been patiently waiting to see what he can bring to the table.
Back in June, the Pistons traded to acquire the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 37th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. On the second day of the offseason event, the Pistons called on Klintman to join their team.
Klintman had an interesting path to the NBA. In 2022, he attended Wake Forest. As a freshman, Klintman played in 33 games. In 21 minutes of action, Klintman would average five points and five rebounds.
After one season in the NCAA, Klintman went to play in the NBL for Cairns Taipans. He appeared in 23 games, picking up six starts. With an average of 21 minutes on the court, Klintman wrapped up his time by averaging ten points and five rebounds per game.
Considering Klintman missed the entire preseason and the first 20 games of the regular season, it’s tough to assume what Klintman’s role could be in year one.
Either way, the Pistons will benefit from getting their young rookie back in the mix as they can start working on his development.