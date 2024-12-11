Is Detroit Pistons’ $52 Million Vet a Name on NBA Trade Market?
The Detroit Pistons had a clear plan during the 2024 offseason. They looked to improve the roster by adding seasoned vets but made sure to keep them on short-term deals so they have flexibility. Tobias Harris landed a generous contract offer from the Pistons, but the duration is just two seasons.
While Bleacher Report considered players like Paul Reed and Wendell Moore as names to watch in the trade market, there wasn’t a case being made for a player like Tobias Harris, or the other short-term veterans.
“Detroit could try to part ways with veterans like Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris or Malik Beasley, but the goal has been to improve, and the Pistons are no longer one of the worst teams in basketball. Instead, perhaps the best path is to take on draft picks, young players, or additional under-30 veterans to help the Pistons continue to grow.”
The Pistons are likely undecided on becoming buyers or sellers before the deadline. If they start to hit a wall and decline from their moderate early-season success, kicking around the idea of potentially moving on from Harris, Hardaway, or Beasley wouldn’t be a backward move.
As of now, those three aren’t signed beyond next season. They would attract a better haul than a Reed or a Moore and offer Detroit a “help me help you” type of situation.
However, if the Pistons continue finding success and stay within the Play-In picture, then there won’t be any reason to shake up the roster unless it’s a big move for a star. Based on Trajan Langdon’s comments earlier this year, Detroit doesn’t see itself in a playoff-or-bust situation. As long as the 32-year-old Harris is satisfied with his role on an up-and-comer, the Pistons likely won’t rush to trade him before the February deadline.
Key Details on Reed and Moore
Moore is a former first-round pick who started his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After wrapping up his sophomore stint with the Timberwolves, Moore was dealt to the Pistons during the 2024 NBA Draft alongside the pick that became Bobi Klintman.
Since suiting up for Detroit, Moore has appeared in 11 games, averaging five points, one assist, and three rebounds. He’s currently shooting 54 percent from the field.
As for Reed, he’s another recent offseason acquisition for Detroit. After getting waived by the Philadelphia 76ers, the former second-round pick was claimed by Detroit to compete for backup center minutes. While the experience is there, Reed hasn’t beaten out Isaiah Stewart for the playing time behind Jalen Duren.
Getting paid $7.7 million for the year, Reed’s salary could be useful in the market. Moore is currently playing on a team option worth $2.5 million.