Isaiah Stewart’s Honest Reaction to Ejection From Pistons-Pacers Game
Isaiah Stewart’s Wednesday night didn’t go as planned.
Although the veteran center is typically a key player coming off the bench for the Detroit Pistons, he became a spectator earlier than desired.
In eight minutes, Stewart had to call it a night. He was ejected from the game after picking up a flagrant 2 foul call early.
Considering the way the last Pistons-Pacers outing played out, both teams had the January 29 matchup marked on their calendars. It was evident there was a plan to get chippy from both sides.
The Pistons, unfortunately, lost their composure more—and a lot of that had to do with the early exit by Stewart—who took responsibility for actions after the game.
"Just a lot of talk. A lot of words. I slipped up, fell for the trap, and I let my teammates down,” Stewart told reporters after the matchup.
"I have to be better at not letting those words allow me to affect the team. I know my squad could have used me out there tonight."
Although Stewart plays a backup role to Jalen Duren, he’s been a major key to success for the Pistons throughout the season. Without him, Detroit had to try and fill a major void defensively.
The Pacers managed to outscore the Pistons 133-119.
Stewart took ownership for his actions, but he doesn’t seem to be getting much blowback from his team. In fact, after the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff suggested the actions might’ve been warranted.
“There’s things that happened on the basketball court that you have to deal with. Then there are certain things that are said to you that are no longer about basketball. When it crosses that line like it did tonight, you should be able to stand up for yourself,” Bickerstaff told reporters.
Without going into specifics, it’s clear the Pacers might’ve been setting up a verbal trap, and Stewart walked into it. While Bickerstaff might feel like Stewart was right to defend himself, the Pacers won’t be affected in any way.
At the end of the night, Indiana improved to 26-20 with their win. Detroit dropped to 23-24, which placed them half a game behind the seventh-seeded Miami Heat.
