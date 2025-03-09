J.B. Bickerstaff Applauds Pistons' Defense on Steph Curry
Heading into their matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, the biggest storyline for the Detroit Pistons was would they able to able stall history. While things didn't go their way in the game, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff still applauded their efforts against one of the game's top stars.
Since the arrival of Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry has put together his best offensive stretch of the season. Coming off a 40-point performance in his last outing, the former MVP had a chance to pull off a rare feat Saturday. Curry has now recorded a 40-point game against every possible opponent in the NBA except for the Pistons.
Curry ended up coming close to reaching this historic feat but fell just short. He ended the game with 32 points on 8-for-22 shooting from the field. This outing wasn't enough to make history, but did lead Golden State to a victory over the Pistons. They managed to hand Detroit their second-straight loss, winning by a final score of 115-110.
Following the game, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked his thoughts on how the team did defensively against Curry. He admitted the Warriors star got some open shots, but overall was pleased with their efforts on him.
"There were very few times where (Steph) got open looks, most were heavily contested," Bickerstaff told reporters. "For the most part I thought our guys did an excellent job against him."
Cade Cunningham did a good job canceling out Curry's production, finishing with 31 points of his own. However, it wasn't enough to get the Pistons back in the win column.
Coming off this competitive matchup, the Pistons now find themselves with a quick turnaround. They'll be back in action Sunday night, taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in night two of a back-to-back.
