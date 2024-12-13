J.B. Bickerstaff's Blunt Statement Following Pistons' Loss vs Celtics
For the first time in five days, the Detroit Pistons were back in action. They resumed their regular season schedule Thursday night, taking on the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
These teams faced off earlier this month, with the Celtics walking out with a double-digit victory. Thursday would end up beng a similar result, as Jaylen Brown and company secured a 123-99 win to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the season series.
The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum for this matchup, which opened up offensive opportunities for other players. Payton Pritchard would take full advantage of this, erupting for 27 points and 10 assists on 50% shooting off the bench.
Following this blowout loss, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff shared his thoughts on how things unfolded. He felt the team let their early offensive struggles get the best of them and it resulted in them spending a majority of the night trying to play catch-up.
"They stayed consistent in their approach and who they were," Bickerstaff said. "We let the shots not falling impact us on the other end of the floor, and then we started chasing the game instead of trusting what we were doing initially that was creating those opportunities for us."
The biggest takeaway of the night for the Pistons ended up being the play of rookie forward Ron Holland. He had a career night off the bench, scoring 26 points on 11-for-14 shooting in 21 minutes of action. Cade Cunningham also continued to fill the stat sheet, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.
Looking ahead, the Pistons have another enlogated break in the schedule thanks to the NBA Cup. They won't take the floor again until Monday night when they take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.