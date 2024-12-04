J.B. Bickerstaff's Encouraging Statement Following Pistons-Bucks
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons had what many considered their biggest game in nearly five years. Even though things didn't end up going their way, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is still keeping a positive outlook.
Entering their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit had a chance to punch their ticket to the knockout round of the NBA Cup. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company had a different plan. Behind strong outings from their star duo, the Bucks were able to secure a 128-107 victory and clinch East Group B.
Following the loss, Bickerstaff opened up on his feelings during his post game press conference. He continued to preach the same message, stating that moments like this are good for a young team like the Pistons from a learning perspective.
"It was a great opportunity and experience for our guys," Bickerstaff said. "For a lot of us in the NBA, this is the biggest game that we've had. Playing against a team that has champions on it, guys who have been through the first before, understand what it takes to reach that next level."
Bickerstaff continued by touching on the process of becoming a contender in the NBA. He cited that moments like this are good for a young team still learning what it takes to win at the highest level.
"The NBA doesn't let you skip steps," he continued. "All those guys in that locker room who won championships or had playoff success as a team, they didn't reach their goals either and they learned from it...That's what we have to do. We have to learn from it, see what it felt like. You don't know what it feels like until you go through it."
Cade Cunningham did what he could to lead the Pistons, finishing with 23 points five rebounds, and six assists. In the end, it wasn't enough to match the firepower of a duo like Giannis and Damian Lillard.
As Bickerstaff mentioned, instances like this can be a major learning experience for the Pistons. Especially with their current standing in the East, as they could potentially be battling for a Play-In spot come April. Playing in high-pressure situations like the NBA Cup now could aid them further down the road.
In the meantime, the Pistons have to gear up for another back-to-back. They'll pack up and head to Boston Wednesday to take on the defending champion Celtics.