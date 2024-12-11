J.B. Bickerstaff's Honest Take on Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons this season, one of the biggest storyline has been the play of Cade Cunningham. As the former No. 1 pick continues a potential All-Star campaign, he received some very high praise for his head coach.
Following a strong 2024 campaign, Cunningham is putting up the best numbers of his young career. He is one of the NBA leaders in assists per game (9.4), while also averaging 23.9 PPG and 7.3 RPG (all career-highs).
Over the weekend, Cunningham put on what has been his best performance so far this season. Sqauring off against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, he erupted for 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a win for the Pistons.
After practice concluded on Tuesday, J.B. Bickerstaff was asked about Cunningham's play to start the year. The Pistons coach feels the franchise has found their key building block for a variety of reasons.
"He's a good player," Bickerstaff said. "He's one of the guys you talk about building around, and there's not many of those guys in this league. And it's not just a basketball thing, I think that's what I'm most impressed about. It's him as a person and how he carries his teammates, his relationships with his teammates, how he chooses to lead, all those things stand out to me."
This offseason, the Pistons made a major investment in Cunningham in the form of a five-year max contract extension. Based on how he's played thus far, the franchise made the right move by giving him the deal. His game continues to improve as he slowly starts to assert himself as a star in the league.
Cunningham will look to keep his breakout campaign going on Thursday, as they Pistons return to action to take on the Boston Celtics.