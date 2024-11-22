J.B. Bickerstaff's Positive Statement After Pistons-Hornets
Early on in their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, things looked bleak for the Detroit Pistons. While they weren't able to come out on top, they did manage to make things interesting and come within striking distance of a win.
Halfway through the third quarter, the Hornets extended their lead to as much as 20. Instead of rolling over, the Pistons managed to rally late and send the game into overtime. However, their comeback effort fell just short, as LaMelo Ball and company were able to walk out with a 123-121 win.
Following the Pistons's latest overtime thriller, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked about the group's comeback efforts. He praised for them not giving up, stating that playing to final horn has become part of their identity.
"Typical of who our guys are," Bickerstaff said. "Not ever laying down. Game's not over until the final whistle blows for this group. So a ton of credit to them for having the wherewithal to just stick with it. To do it together, as usual. There were just too many areas where we weren't consistent enough in that put us in that hole."
The Pistons' comeback was possible thanks to strong outings from Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris. Though he ended up leaving the game with injury, the former No. 1 pick managed to record 27 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. Harris had arguably his best game with Detroit thus far, finishing with 26 points and eight rebounds on 62.5% shooting.
As for the Hornets, the biggest takeaway was the career night from Brandon Miller. The second-year win notched a game-high 38 points en route to leading his team to victory.
Following this loss, the Pistons drop to 7-10 on the season. They'll be back in action on Saturday night to take on Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic.