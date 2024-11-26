Jaden Ivey's Mom Had Up-Close View for Pistons' Game-Winner vs Raptors
With Cade Cunningham out of the lineup, Jaden Ivey has been tasked with leading the charge for the Detroit Pistons. He'd deliver in a big way on Monday night, and have someone special front row to soak in the moment.
As has been a common theme for the Pistons this season, things were neck-and-neck during the final minutes of play. Detroit had possession of the ball on the final play, and J.B. Bickerstaff trusted the former No. 5 pick with the final shot.
Ivey let the clock wind down to the final seconds before making a play at the rim. He'd up getting a floater off as time expired, and it ended up falling to give the Pistons a win in regulation. They'd end up waling off their home floor with a 102-100 win, advancing to 8-11 on the year.
Not only did Ivey have arguably his best highlight of the year, but his mother was there to witness it in person. It was revealed later on that Notre Dame's women's coach Niele Ivey was courtside to take in the action against the Raptors.
Niele Ivey has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2020, and is off to a strong start to the year. Currently, the women's basketball team sits with a perfect 5-0 record on the season.
As for Jaden Ivey, he put together another big scoring outing in this late-game thriller for the Pistons. Along with notching a team-high 25 points, he grabbed four rebounds and dished eight assists. If not for his strong offensive play throughout the night, Detroit would not have been in a position to seal the victory on the final shot.
This game-winner is just the latest instance of Ivey continuing to break out for the Pistons. He's hit the ground running since preseason, and is compiling his best year in the pros to date.
As for the Pistons, they now gear up to get back on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.