Jalen Duren Opens up on Detroit Pistons' Playoff Mindset
For the first time in over five years, the Detroit Pistons find themselves making a push for the postseason. Despite this being uncharted waters for the young core, they seem to be prepared mentally for the grueling weeks ahead.
Back on their home floor Tuesday night, the Pistons faced off against the Washington Wizards. They'd get production from up and down the roster en route to securing a twenty-point victory. Among the notable standouts for Detroit was Jalen Duren, who continues his impressive streak as of late. The third-year big man finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds on efficient 7-for-11 shooting.
Following the win over the Wizards, Duren was asked about the Pistons' focus as they make a push for the postseason. He confidently stating the team is well aware of the road ahead and continues to improve to make sure their ready to play on the big stage when the time comes.
"We're preparing for bigger and better things," Duren told reporters postgame. "Still trying to make a playoff push. Got a lot of good games up ahead of us so this is the time to really lock in...I think we're gearing up to kind of get ready to make a run."
Duren is among the many players on the Pistons who will be playing in the postseason for the first time. Despite coming out of the gates slow, he's emerged as a key contributor as of late. Between his chemistry with Cade Cunningham and the athleticism he provides at the center position, Duren is someone capable of being an X-factor for the Pistons moving forward.
