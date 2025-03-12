Jalen Duren Sends Clear Message to Defend Pistons Vet's Claim
Earlier this week, Detroit Pistons veteran Tobias Harris took to social media to encourage NBA fans to do their “own research” regarding Isaiah Stewart’s defense. On Tuesday night, Jalen Duren chimed in on the conversation surrounding Stewart, encouraging people to pay close attention to what he’s doing.
“[He’s] the Defensive Player of the Year, man, what are we talking about?” Duren said, interrupting Stewart’s postgame availability in the locker room. “…Watch the games!”
Stewart appreciated his teammate’s message, as he feels he should be viewed as not only the best rim protector in the NBA, but best defensive player in general.
“They know how seriously I take defense,” Stewart told reporters. “How highly I think of myself. I do think I am the best defensive player in this league. It’s just my teammates having my back because they see it every single game.”
Stewart has developed a reputation for being an enforcer in the NBA. He plays physically, and doesn’t shy away from chippy moments. However, the veteran center has found himself crossing the line on multiple occasions. A narrative was created that Stewart is only known for being an enforcer, clouding judgment about his value from a basketball standpoint.
Other factors have been in play as well, such as the struggles of the Pistons in the past, along with Stewart playing out of position just one season ago.
During his lone season playing under Monty Williams, Stewart started for Detroit as the power forward. While he flashed offensive value, averaging 11 points on 38 percent shooting from three, his defense wasn’t as effective. According to Cleaning the Glass, Stewart blocked just 1.3 percent of his opponent’s shot attempts last season, landing him in the 37th percentile at the big man spot. This year? He’s averaging 3.4 percent, putting him in the 91st percentile.
Best defensive player in the league for Stewart truly isn’t far-fetched, hence why his teammates tend to get frustrated at the fact they need to defend the veteran center. The only thing holding Stewart back from earning the hardware to back his claim is the limited minutes.
Stewart is a full-time role player, but he’s only got three starts this season. After averaging 31 minutes on the court last year, he’s barely averaging 20 minutes this season. The lack of minutes could play a part in shying voters away from the Pistons center.
Still, that won’t stop Stewart and the Pistons from campaigning.
