JB Bickerstaff’s Honest Reaction to Pistons’ Major Accomplishment
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons accomplished something they haven’t done since 2019. The team is headed to the 2025 NBA Playoffs, avoiding the NBA Play-In Tournament to participate in postseason play.
While Detroit invested heavily in Monty Williams just two offseasons ago, they had buyer’s remorse after just one season. After shockingly parting ways with Williams last year, the Pistons hired JB Bickerstaff, who wrapped up a tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
One year into the Bickerstaff era, the Pistons are playoff-bound. The Pistons might’ve downplayed the significance of clinching a playoff spot in the past as they remained focused; the team honestly knows it’s a major deal.
“It’s a big deal for the group,” Bickerstaff told reporters after the victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
“I’ll be honest with you: We typically don’t take time to reflect on where we are, but this is an opportunity for this group to reflect on where it is, where it’s come from, and what it’s been able to accomplish together. To turn it around the way that they have, to put themselves in this position, to play in the postseason, it’s a big deal.”
Bickerstaff will certainly be in the Coach of the Year conversation when the 2024-2025 regular season winds down. As he helped lead a playoff-bound team after a miserable 14-68 run just one year ago, he has a strong case to take home the yearly award.
However, Bickerstaff would spread the praise around on Friday, making sure the organization receives proper credit as a whole after the turnaround.
“Credit to the organization, credit to each one of those guys in the locker room,” said the head coach. “I’m extremely proud to be part of it and be able to work with these guys every single day. Their commitment to one another has been unmatched. Their willingness to allow us to coach them and whatever it is that we asked them to do, they just go out, lay their hearts out there, and try to go get it done.”
The Pistons still have plenty of basketball to be played. On Saturday, they’ll be back on the court to take on the Memphis Grizzlies to complete a back-to-back set.