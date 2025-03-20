JB Bickerstaff's Honest Take on Cade Cunningham After Pistons-Heat
Since taking over the Detroit Pistons, head coach JB Bickerstaff has had full confidence in Cade Cunningham’s ability to take matters into his own hands when the game is on the line.
Despite being a young guard with a lack of experience in meaningful games, Cunningham once again proved to Bickerstaff and the rest of the Pistons’ organization that he certainly can be trusted when the game is on the line.
“I mean, you just got to get him the ball,” Bickerstaff said after Wednesday’s matchup between the Pistons and the Miami Heat. “Just get him the ball and get out of the way.”
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro managed to get to the free throw line to knock down two shots and tie up the game at 113 during the fourth quarter on Wednesday. The Pistons had one more offensive possession to put the game away or see it get sent into overtime.
Miami’s Bam Adebayo did all he could to shake up Cunningham in that moment and prevent a successful shot from getting off, but the one-time All-Star guard was able to get the ball and find just enough space to get a clean look to knock in a game-winning three.
“You try to get the ball in his hands, occupy the guys around him, and you know that Cade is going to be able to get his shot off,” Bickerstaff added. “He’s got the size, he’s got the skill, you know he’s going to get his look. We told him to go win the game, and he went and got it done.”
Trust in Cade translated to a victory for Detroit on Wednesday night. The veteran guard’s big shot helped him cap off a triple-double outing in Miami, as he scored 25 points and came down with 12 rebounds, while dishing out 11 assists.
The Pistons defeated the Heat 116-113. Miami dropped its ninth game in a row, while the Pistons tied with the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the win column on Wednesday.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group