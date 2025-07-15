JB Bickerstaff Makes Honest Statement on Pistons' Persona

All Pistons

The Detroit Pistons aren't playing any games, according to JB Bickerstaff.

Apr 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (right) and guard Malik Beasley do a special handshake during payer introductions before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Bad Boys Detroit Pistons were working on a revival in 2024-2025.

JB Bickerstaff’s team fully embraced the idea that their team full of scrappers were willing to engage in dogfights nightly if it meant they could scratch and claw their way to a win.

After all, the Pistons were coming off a 14-win season. With so much losing throughout the Cade Cunningham era due to being in a rebuild, the young Pistons were hungry. And there was no fronting about it, according to Bickerstaff.

“What they do every night, it’s not fake,” Bickerstaff said recently, via Grind City Media. “The scraps, the [expletive] talking is all real.”

Ron Holland and Isaiah Stewart frequently landed credit for being Detroit’s top enforcers throughout the year. Although Holland was just a 19-year-old rookie, the former NBA G League Ignite star was fearless. When opposing teams wanted to test the rookie, Holland stepped up and defended himself just as his veteran teammate, Isaiah Stewart, would.

As for Stewart, he’s held that reputation since early on in his career. In fact, it got to a point where judgment regarding Stewart’s play has become clouded since he’s been in a handful of viral altercations. Sure, he might be a tech risk, but he’s also a relentless defender who changes the intensity for Detroit’s bench.

Last year, Stewart appeared in 72 games for Detroit. He averaged six points and two assists on the offensive end. Defensively, he came down with six rebounds per game while blocking at least one shot.

Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) is defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Detroit, Stewart didn’t have a chance to play beyond Game 1 in the 2025 NBA Playoffs due to an injury. The team believes that Stewart would’ve boosted their chances due to his defensive intensity, proving just how much value the Pistons see in the veteran center.

Stewart will be under contract through 2027, unless he opts out ahead of the 2027-2028 NBA season. Holland remains on the same timeline, which is a great scenario for Detroit, as they carry their Bad Boys identity like a badge of honor.

