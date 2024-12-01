JB Bickerstaff Opens up on Detroit Pistons Strong NBA Cup Mindset
Following their win vs the Indiana Pacers, the Detroit Pistons find themselves with a 3-0 record in the group phase stage of the NBA Cup. During his postgame press conference Friday, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff applauded his team's mindset heading into the In-Season Tournament.
While the NBA Cup doesn't have an impact on the standings or playoffs, it does put some extra emphasis on a handful of games early in the year. The Pistons, a group striving to end their postseason drought, is making the most of the opportunity in these pressured games.
When asked about the team's approach to their group phase games, JB Bickerstaff praised the Pistons. He also talked about how the In-Season Tournament is giving this young group an opportunity play in games that mean something more than just another win or loss on the long schedule.
"This was important for us, and our guys approached in that way," Bickerstaff said. "Our guys wanted to win. They came out with a sense of urgency. This gives our guys an opportunity to play games of significance and see how they respond. I thought our guys did a great job of responding in a positive way."
Because of their heightened approach, the Pistons find themselves in a strong position to advance to the knockout round in Las Vegas. They are currently tied with the Milwaukee Bucks in their group, and are first in the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings.
The Pistons will have an opportunity to clinch their group on Tuesday night, when they face off against the Bucks in their final group phase matchup. However, before that, they'll take on the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night in the second leg of a back-to-back.