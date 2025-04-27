JB Bickerstaff Reacts to Chaotic Final Play Between Pistons-Knicks
Once again, the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks concluded a game that came down to the final seconds. And for the second game in a row, the Pistons found themselves on the wrong side of a controversial no-call.
This time around, a three-point jumper put up by Tim Hardaway Jr. at the buzzer included contact from the Knicks’ veteran forward, Josh Hart. Whistles were silent, resulting in the conclusion of the game.
On the floor, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff was visibly frustrated, along with several members of the Pistons. After everything was settled, Bickerstaff addressed the final sequence after the game.
“You go back to look at the film, the guy leaves his feet, and there’s contact on Tim Hardaway’s jump shot,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “I don’t know any other way around it. There is contact on his jump shot. The guy leaves his feet, he’s at Timmy’s mercy, and I repeat: there is contact on his jump shot.”
Prior to Hardaway’s attempt, the Pistons managed to get the ball in Cunningham’s hands for a shot that he was unsuccessful on. Although the Pistons couldn’t close out the game right then and there, Bickerstaff feels good about his team executing the plan.
“Cade got his shot,” said the head coach. “He got to his spot, and he got to his shot and had the shot that he liked and that we all like. I trust Cade to take that shot 100 times in a row.”
A frustrated Pistons team will have to live with the results of two tough non-calls as they head back to New York trailing 3-1 in the series.
During Game 3, the Pistons believed that a no-call for a Jalen Brunson backcourt violation with under 10 seconds left would’ve given them a clean offensive possession without having to intentionally foul the All-Star to put him on the line.
After the game, the NBA Official Crew Chief explained why it was the right call. The following day, the NBA confirmed that it was the correct call on the L2M report. On Monday, the league will have to review Game 4’s controversial ending and confirm whether the officials made the right call this time around.