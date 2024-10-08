JB Bickerstaff Reacts to Pistons Guard's Impressive Preseason Performance
In their preseason win against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, the Detroit Pistons had numerous standouts. However, their was one player who would come alive and end up being one of the major talking points of the matchup.
After a rocky season under Monty Williams last year, Jaden Ivey is a player that enters this season with a lot of question marks around him. Many still wonder if he can co-exist alongside Cade Cunningham, which could impact his long-term value to the franchise. In what is a very crucial year for him, the former No. 5 pick kicked things off on an impressive note.
Ivey started the game alongside Cunningham, logging 23 minutes in the matchup. In that time, he posted a team-high 22 points on stellar 6-for-8 shooting from the field. Most impressively, Ivey stepped out beyond the arc three times and converted every attempt. He almost managed to get to the free-throw line nine times, also a team-high.
Coming off this dominant outing, Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff was asked his thoughts on Ivey's play. He feels the young guard can be a truly special talent when he's playing with confidence.
"We want him to play with the ultimate amount of confidence," Bickerstaff said postgame. "When he does that, he is a very unique basketball player."
When he first took the coaching job with the Pistons, Bickerstaff said on numerous occasions he felt Ivey and Cunningham could thrive together. Just one game into his tenure in Detroit, he seems to be backing up that statement. It's a small sample size, but it's certainly a step in the right direction for the Pistons' guard duo.
If Ivey can continue to be a downhill threat while also being effective from deep, it could end up in Bickerstaff's starting lineup come the regular season. He and the rest of the Pistons will look to keep their momentum rolling on Tuesday night when they face off against the Phoenix Suns.