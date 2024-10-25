JB Bickerstaff Reacts to Pistons’ Major Mistake vs Pacers
This year, the Detroit Pistons are trying to turn things around, going from a laughingstock of the NBA to turning into a legitimate competitive threat on a nightly basis.
Wednesday’s game was a great start for the team turning into the latter type, but they still made a major mistake, which had social media having a field day.
As Detroit attempted to close out the fourth quarter with their first win of the season against an Eastern Conference contender, they were hit with a technical foul for having too many players on the court.
After the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff addressed the mistake.
“It’s very early in the year for this. It was just confusion,” the head coach told reporters. “Some of our guys were told to stay. It was just unclear of who was supposed to stay and who was not supposed to stay. The referee told some of our guys to stay on the substitution. There was just confusion as to who was supposed to stay and who wasn’t.”
Every team, including the Pistons, is still in early season form. Since the Pistons developed a reputation for making many mistakes throughout their 14-68 journey last year, they were an easy target for jokes getting made at their expense during Wednesday night’s opening slate.
However, the Pistons proved they are not the same team. With some key additions to the roster and major changes in the front office and to the coaching staff, Detroit nearly took down a Pacers team that’s fresh off of a Conference Finals run.
On Friday night, they’ll look to bounce back against the Cleveland Cavaliers.