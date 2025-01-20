JB Bickerstaff’s Honest Take on Detroit Pistons’ Play vs Kevin Durant
The Detroit Pistons couldn’t complain about their defensive performance throughout the first 24 minutes against Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant on Saturday night.
Through the first half, Durant checked in for 18 minutes. During that time, he attempted nine shots from the field, with five coming from three-point land.
Durant struggled with his shot, making just one of his attempts. None of his threes went down successfully. Four of Durant’s six points in the first half came from the charity stripe.
It was only a matter of time before the superstar forward got it going.
Checking in for the entire third quarter, Durant did exactly what he’s expected to do.
Going 8-11 from the field and 4-7 from the free throw line, the Suns forward exploded for 21 points coming out of the half. He accounted for more than 50 percent of the Suns’ third-quarter points.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Pistons trailed by three points.
Durant didn’t have another explosive quarter during his final eight minutes, but he helped lead Phoenix to their tight victory over the Pistons.
“At the end of the day, he’s Kevin Durant,” Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff told reporters.
“It’s a matter of him being able to get to his spot and find them shots. He’s seven feet tall, high release, it’s difficult to defend when he gets rolling, but I thought our guys challenged him. Didn’t give him anything easy, he just had more shots.”
This season, Durant is averaging 27 points on 52 percent shooting from the field for the Suns.
In the first outing against Detroit, Durant scored over 40 points in 38 minutes of action.
On Saturday night, Durant produced 36 points on 48 percent shooting.
The Pistons put together a solid effort, but the one-two punch of Durant and Devin Booker was a little too much in the end.
The Suns defeated the Pistons 125-121.
