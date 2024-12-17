Jimmy Butler Makes NBA History in Detroit Pistons-Miami Heat Matchup
With Jimmy Butler being the focal point of the upcoming NBA trade deadline, he has plenty of eyes on him as of late. On Monday, the Detroit Pistons had the opportunity to host the potential blockbuster acquisition for an NBA team, and Butler surely put on a show.
In the matchup that required overtime to settle the final score, Butler ended up producing 35 points. He made it a triple-double outing with 19 rebounds and 10 assists.
The most impressive stat? Zero turnovers.
According to Statmuse, that stat line is a first in NBA history.
This season, Butler has appeared in 19 games for the Heat. He’s been averaging 19 points per game while knocking down his shots at a 55 percent clip. From three, he’s been averaging 36 percent.
Along with his scoring, Butler has produced five assists and six rebounds throughout the year.
Heading into Monday’s game, the Heat were on a tear. They had won four games in a row, a streak that fired up when Butler returned from a one-game absence.
Miami nearly completed an impressive comeback to secure their fifth victory in a row. Instead, the Pistons held on through a tough overtime battle.
With a 20-point triple-double from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons put the Heat away with a 125-124 victory. Jimmy Butler and the Heat were sent away from Detroit with a 13-11 record. The Pistons will get some time off before taking on the Utah Jazz on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Heat will begin preparing for their tough battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which takes place on Friday night.