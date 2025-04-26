Josh Hart Reacts to Chaotic Game 3 Ending vs Detroit Pistons
Following a late-game surge from the Detroit Pistons, their Game 3 showdown with the New York Knicks came down to the final possessions. Following a crazed ending, one player gave his thoughts on a rather questionable finish.
With 0.5 seconds left in the game, Jalen Brunson knocked down a free throw to give the Knicks a two-point lead. He proceeded to miss his second attempt on purpose in hopes of running out the clock. The only issue is the clock was started prematurely, with the final buzzer sounding before any player touched the ball.
Upon review, the refs awarded Detroit possession with still half a second remaining. It would end up being for not, as Jalen Duren ended up throwing his pass out of bonds. The Knicks then ran out the clock to secure a 118-116 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
During his postgame availability, Knicks forward Josh Hart was asked about the mishap involving Brunson's free-throw attempt. He joking jabbed at the people working the scorer's table, dubbing the situation an example of homecourt advantage.
"We're in Detroit, what do you expect?" Hart told reporters. "They had the homecourt advantage. That's example A of homecourt advantage."
This mishap did benefit the Pistons, as they didn't have any timeout remaining. If they had waited until they touched the ball, all the players could have done was attempt a quick heave from the opposite end of the floor. However, nothing ended up coming from this mistake, as Detroit ended up turning the ball over when given the chance to inbound.
With this loss on their home floor, the Pistons have squandered homecourt advantage after picking up a win on the road. They'll now attempt to even the series on Sunday afternoon in Game 4.