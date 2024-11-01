Karl Anthony-Towns Playing Status for Pistons-Knicks on Friday
Coming off of a big win on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Detroit Pistons are back at home to host the New York Knicks on Friday night.
Heading into the matchup, the Knicks were unsure about the status of their star big man, Karl Anthony-Towns. He was questionable with a sprained wrist as early as Thursday night.
Before the game, the Knicks believed Towns would warm up with intentions of playing. It turns out that will be the case. The star center has been cleared for action.
Over the offseason, the Knicks were one of the most active teams in the trade market. They made multiple blockbuster deals, including the acquisitions of Mikal Bridges and Karl Anthony-Towns.
Towns wrapped up a long stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Last season, he earned his fourth All-Star nod as a member of the Timberwolves. In 62 games, Towns averaged 22 points on 50 percent shooting. He also hit on 42 percent of his threes.
In addition to his scoring, Towns produced eight rebounds, three assists, and one block per game.
The Knicks were on the hunt for a veteran big man after losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and finding out Mitchell Robinson wouldn’t be ready to compete anytime soon. Towns was a big swing for the Knicks, and they are likely pleased with what he’s brought to the table so far.
In four games, Towns has made nearly 60 percent of his shots from the field. He’s currently producing 23 points per game, along with 11 rebounds and two assists.
So far this season, the new-look Knicks are 2-2. They haven’t gotten off to the hottest start in the Eastern Conference, but they believe they’ll be in playoff contention in the spring.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are clawing through their tough first stretch of the year. The schedule doesn’t get much easier on Friday night when the Knicks come to town.