Kendrick Perkins Reacts to Detroit Pistons Win vs Kings
After not finding themselves in action on Christmas, the Detroit Pistons found themselves back in action Thursday. Next up on the schedule was a meeting with the Sacramento Kings in the final matchup of their West Coast swing.
Down double-digits for most of the fourth quarter, it looked like the Pistons' recent winning streak was coming to an end. However, similar to many games this season, they kept rallying until the final buzzer. They'd wind up being rewarded for their efforts, stealing a victory in the final seconds.
On their final possession, the Pistons got the ball to Jaden Ivey in the corner with a little bit of time to get a shot off. He pump-faked De'Aaron Fox, getting the All-Star guard off his feet. Along with drawing contact to get a foul call, Ivey managed to nail the three-pointer to tie the game. He'd go on to convert the four-point play, sealing a 114-113 victory for Detroit.
Following this last-second win from the Pistons, fans and analysts were buzzing on social media. Among those to react to the exciting finish was Kendrick Perkins. The former NBA champion applauded the game in general, along with praising Detroit's future.
Less than a year removed from having the NBA's worst record, the Pistons have managed to drastically turns things around. Following their victory over the Kings, they've already matched their win total from last season (14). On top of this, the team's young core is finally starting to blossom.
Ivey's game-winner capped off what was a 19-point outing for him on the night. As for the Pistons, they find themselves on a three-game winning streak. They'll look to complete the sweep of this road trip on Saturday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.