Kevin Durant's Status for Matchup vs Detroit Pistons Revealed
In their next matchup, the Detroit Pistons are slated to take on a team loaded with firepower. While the Phoenix Suns won't have the services of their entire big three, they will have arguably their best performer this season in the lineup.
Earlier this month, Kevin Durant missed a handful of games after suffering an ankle injury. He has since made his return to play, and seeing that he isn't listed on the injury report, will be available against the Pistons on Saturday.
In his age 36 season, Durant is still one of the best offensive performers in the NBA, He enters Saturday with averages of 26.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 3.8 APG on 52/41/81 shooting splits.
Since returning from injury, Durant has compiled some impressive outings. He recorded 30 points in his first game back, and most recently notched 37 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists against the Indiana Pacers.
With Devin Booker out of action for this game, the Suns are going to rely heavily on KD against the Pistons. Detroit is going to have their hands full containing the former MVP.
If the Pistons want any shot at taking down the Suns, they'll need to make sure Durant doesn't have a big night. One thing they have going for him is they have the personnel to throw a lot of different bodies at him. Between Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, and Tobias Harris, J.B. Bickerstaff and put an array of different forwards on Durant to keep him off balance.
The Pistons and Suns will tip off at 9:00 PM Eastern Time in Phoenix.