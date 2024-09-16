Key Contract Details Reveal 13-Year NBA Vet’s Spot Isn’t Guaranteed
Former Detroit Pistons veteran Markieff Morris recently decided to make a return to the Dallas Mavericks.
After being a part of the Mavs’ 2023-2024 run, Morris tested the free agency market this summer. He spent multiple months on the open market before inking a deal with Dallas.
However, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto recently revealed a key contract detail, which confirms that Morris’ spot on the Mavs’ roster is not a guarantee.
It’s a one-year, non-guaranteed deal for Morris next season. Training camp will be critical for the 35-year-old’s future.
Last season, Morris played in just 26 games for the Mavs. He averaged eight minutes of playing time. When the playoffs rolled around, Morris collected minutes in one game. He didn’t get an opportunity to contribute much to the Mavs’ 2024 NBA Finals run.
The last time Morris averaged more than 20 minutes of playing time for a team was during his Detroit Pistons days in 2019-2020. At the time, Morris inked a deal with the Pistons after a 24-game stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In Detroit, Morris played in 44 games. During that stretch, he averaged 11 points on 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Being that the Pistons weren’t playoff-bound, they agreed to strike a buyout with Morris, allowing him to sign with a contender.
The decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers paid off for Morris. He appeared in 21 games for LA’s 2020 playoff run. The Lakers went on to win the NBA Finals, which helped Morris collect his first championship ring.
At this stage in his career, Morris is battling for a roster spot. With stints on the Suns, Wizards, Thunder, Pistons, Lakers, Heat, Nets, and the Mavs, he has nearly 800 games under his belt. The experience is there, but the Mavs need Morris to prove he could still be a valuable presence when called on.