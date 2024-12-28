Key Detroit Pistons Player Avoids Injury Report vs Nuggets
When the Detroit Pistons approached their latest outing against the Los Angeles Lakers, there were a few key names on the injury report. The rookie forward Ron Holland was one of them.
Following a small break, Holland was dealing with an illness before the third matchup of the current West Coast trip. His playing status was up in the air.
Fortunately, the Pistons don’t have to worry about potentially playing without their key bench player as Holland has avoided the injury report leading up to the Saturday night matchup against the Nuggets.
The Thursday night outing against the Sacramento Kings didn’t exclude Holland. Although the rookie was in danger of missing the action for the first time in his career, Holland was upgraded to available before the matchup.
However, he didn’t get a ton of playing time. JB Bickerstaff rolled out the rookie for just six minutes. During that time, Holland struggled to produce, as he accounted for one rebound and turned the ball over. He was a minus-15 on the court for the night.
The Pistons trailed for most of that matchup, but they ended up coming back and winning by one point. An ill Holland couldn’t play much of a role in the comeback, but his playing time shouldn’t be down for long. Going into Saturday’s game in Denver, Holland seems to be in good shape to get back to his regular role.
In 31 games this season, the rookie averaged 16 minutes of playing time. Holland has produced six points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He’s also been averaging three rebounds, along with nearly one assist and one steal per game.
The Pistons and the Nuggets are set to battle it out at 9 PM ET.