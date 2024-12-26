Key Detroit Pistons Player Could Miss Action vs Kings
The Detroit Pistons could experience a first-time scenario on Thursday night when they face the Sacramento Kings. The rookie Ron Holland, who has yet to miss action this year, is looking at a potential absence.
According to the official NBA injury report, Holland is listed as questionable for Thursday’s matchup on the road. He is dealing with an illness, according to the Pistons.
If Holland can’t get the nod to play, the Pistons would miss one of their key reserves for the night as they attempt to pick up their third win in a row.
The Pistons entered the 2024-2025 season with high hopes for Holland. Back in June, the Pistons made Holland their fifth-overall draft pick after he wrapped up the final season with the NBA G League Ignite program.
While there were a lot of question marks surrounding Holland, the young forward has earned himself a steady role on an improved Pistons team and has quietly become one of the more productive rookies in the NBA this season.
In 30 games, Holland has averaged six points on 48 percent shooting from the field. His three-ball is still a work in progress, but Holland has already shown offensive growth in other areas.
Along with his scoring, Holland has accounted for three rebounds and nearly one steal per game. As the Pistons strive to be a stellar defensive unit, the rookie has been an important piece to Detroit’s goal.
The Pistons and the Kings will tip-off at 10 PM ET on Thursday night. Holland could end up being a game-time decision for the Pistons.