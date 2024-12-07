Knicks Add Karl Anthony-Towns to Injury Report vs Detroit Pistons
The New York Knicks have a new addition to their injury report on Saturday ahead of the matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Karl Anthony-Towns has been downgraded on the report from available to questionable. He is dealing with right knee patellar tendinopathy. Considering he was a later addition to the report, Towns is likely viewed as a game-time decision for New York on Saturday night.
If the veteran center cannot get the nod to go, he would miss just his second game this season.
Over the offseason, Towns was a blockbuster trade acquisition for the Knicks. After New York went hunting for a notable player, landing Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks seemed set for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Then, unfortunate news on the front court front left New York’s front office searching for answers. With two bigs dealing with injuries and Isaiah Hartenstein leaving in free agency, the Knicks worked the phones and struck a big deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The All-Star stretch-five Towns ended up on the Knicks. So far, the Knicks are thrilled with the experience.
Leading up to their last game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Knicks had Towns on the court for 20 games. He produced an average of 25 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists in those matchups. The veteran center has been knocking down shots at a 53 percent rate and shooting threes at a 45 percent clip on five attempts from deep per game.
When the Pistons got their first crack at Towns on the Knicks, he was fresh off of a 44-point showing in Miami. During his 27 minutes in the matchup against the Pistons, Towns scored 21 points while coming down with 11 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. The Knicks defeated the Pistons by 30.
On Saturday, they’ll meet at Madison Square Garden for their second matchup this year. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET.