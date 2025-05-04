Knicks All-Star Has Blunt Reaction to Big Play vs Detroit Pistons
Jalen Brunson’s final shot against the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs has been a major talking point this week. As Brunson was able to shake Ausar Thompson and let off a three that dropped successfully, the Knicks took a three-point lead late in Game 6.
The Pistons weren’t down and out after the shot. With one final play, the Pistons needed a three-ball to tie the game up. Malik Beasley had a chance at doing it, but the veteran guard lost control of the possession as soon as Cade Cunningham passed him the ball. At that point, the Knicks were second-round bound.
Brunson got an on-court celebration off at the time, but he hasn’t gone above and beyond while soaking it all in. When asked to reflect on it, Brunson was blunt.
"It was really cool, but on to the second round, on to the next. It's not really a time for celebration right now,” the Knicks star told reporters.
As well as the Pistons played, the Knicks were favored to come out of the first round victorious. They did exactly what they were expected to do against a young and inexperienced Detroit team.
Now, the road gets tougher for New York. The Knicks are set to fire up a second-round series against the Boston Celtics, who are looking to defend their title. Last year, the Celtics were crowned Eastern Conference Champions.
After making it out of round three, the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks to be crowned the 2024 NBA Champions. They are focused on repeating in 2025. Meanwhile, the Knicks loaded up with a top-heavy roster for postseason purposes.
Will the additions of Karl Anthony-Towns and Mikal Bridges help Jalen Brunson and the Knicks get over the second-round hump? Only time will tell. New York will fire up Game 1 in Boston on Monday night.