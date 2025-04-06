Knicks Could Get Major Injury Boost Ahead of Detroit Pistons Matchup
After the New York Knicks take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, they’ll look at a slate next week that includes games against the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons. If all goes according to plan, the Knicks will get a major injury boost on Sunday night, landing Jalen Brunson back in the lineup for the first time in a while.
Heading into their Saturday afternoon matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks were planning to roll without Brunson once again. Before the game tipped off, NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that the Knicks planned to have Brunson make his return against the Suns.
via @ChrisBHaynes: New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (ankle) will make his return Sunday at home against the Phoenix Suns after missing the last 15 games, league sources tell me.
Sunday marks a month since Brunson last played. On March 6, the star guard went down with an ankle injury during a 41-minute showing against the Los Angeles Lakers. When Brunson left the game, he had a double-double with 39 points and 10 assists. The Knicks ended up coming up short with a 113-109 loss.
After Brunson was ruled out and diagnosed with his injury, he ended up missing 15 games in a row for the Knicks. He could break the streak as soon as Sunday.
The Pistons are going to have to get familiar with Brunson and the Knicks as they could face them as many as eight times this month. On Thursday, Detroit will host the Knicks for the second and final time during the regular season. If the Eastern Conference standings remain the same at the end of the regular season, the Pistons and the Knicks will have a seven-game battle for round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.