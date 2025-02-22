Knicks Standout Reacts to Latest Scene in Pistons-Pacers Rivalry
The Detroit Pistons’ rivalry with the Indiana Pacers has been reignited this season, as the former team has entered Eastern Conference playoff contention. Since the Pistons are much more competitive than they were a season ago, they’ve grown more confident as the 2024-2025 NBA season progressed.
And since the second outing between the Pacers and the Pistons this season, the two teams have formed a chippy relationship once again. Former five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway has been invested in the rivalry, considering the many connections he has to it.
Recently, Hardaway had a viral quote about Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. The All-Star guard responded by telling Hardaway to “tell the world the real reason” why Hardaway feels so strongly about Haliburton’s ways when he’s on the court.
Haliburton’s social media response caught the attention of the New York Knicks standout, Josh Hart.
via @joshhart: 👀👀👀
Many NBA fans are under the belief that Haliburton is suggesting that Hardaway feels a certain way due to the success Haliburton has when playing against Tim Hardaway Jr., who joined the Pistons this year.
Josh Hart seems to be entertained by the back-and-forth between two people with connections to two other Eastern Conference squads.
Hardaway has a connection to Indiana, considering he played 10 games for the Pacers in 2002-2003. It was his final season playing in the NBA. Years later, he had an assistant coaching position with the Pistons for four years. As if that wasn’t enough to give him a sure side in the rivalry, Hardaway’s son joined the Pistons last summer after getting traded by the Dallas Mavericks.
Since joining the Pistons, Hardaway has appeared in 51 games as a full-time starter. He is producing 11 points per game while knocking down 37 percent of his threes.
In four games against the Pacers this year, Hardaway produced 13 points per game and drained 46 percent of his threes. Unfortunately, team success goes to Indiana this year. They went 3-1 over Detroit. For now, the Pistons aren’t expected to see the Pacers again this season, but a playoff series cannot be ruled out.
