Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts to Game 1 Win vs Pistons
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons traveled to Madison Square Garden to being their first-round showdown with the New York Knicks. The young squad rallied early and was on the cusp of stealing a game on the road. However, Jalen Brunson and company managed to change the tides in the form of a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to walk out with a victory.
Among the notable standouts for the Knicks in Game 1 was All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. He put together an all-around outing in his postseason debut for New York, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals on 10-for-14 shooting from the field.
While speaking with the media after the win, Towns touched on the Knicks' resilience against a young and hungry Pistons squad. He feels fighting through adversity is something this group has been able to do on numerous occasions throughout the year.
"I think we've done a great job of fighting through adversity all year," Towns said. "Just sticking together, just keep sticking together that's all. Don't allow the ebbs and flows to break the locker room apart. Did a great job of sticking together during the game."
Towns played a crucial part in the Knicks swinging momentum back their way, scoring 13 of his points in the second half alone. Behind his strong play and production from the rest of the supporting cast, New York kicked off the 2025 postseason with a win.
Both sides will now regroup and make the necessary adjustments before battling it out at MSG again for Game 2. These teams will take the floor again on Monday night, with tip-off slated for 7:30 pm Eastern Time.