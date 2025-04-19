Knicks vs Pistons: Tom Thibodeau's Reaction to 'Hot Seat' Narrative
This year, multiple NBA organizations proved that it’s tough to find a lot of job security if you’re a head coach. Despite the Memphis Grizzlies being postseason-bound, the head coach, Taylor Jenkins, was let go just weeks before the Play-In Tournament.
The Denver Nuggets shocked the league when they moved on from Michael Malone before their playoff run, just a couple of seasons after winning an NBA Championship with him leading the way.
As a result of those scenarios over the past month, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is becoming a target of the hot seat narrative.
Considering the Knicks’ struggles to get past round two, and the amount of big moves the front office made to create this year’s all-in roster, there’s been an outsider narrative suggesting that struggles against the Detroit Pistons, or even beyond, could put Thibodeau’s job security in danger.
To no surprise, the head coach isn’t hearing it.
“I don’t pay attention to any of that stuff,” Thibodeau told reporters this week. “I just worry about the series.”
Since taking over for the Knicks in 2020, New York has made the playoffs in all but one season. After the Knicks went 37-45 in 2021-2022, they fired up a new era built around Jalen Brunson. Over the last two years, the Knicks won their first-round series, but couldn’t make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.
No matter what happens, Thibodeau has support from his top star, who spoke on the growing narrative recently.
“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinions,” Jalen Brunson told reporters this week. “I’m a big Thibs supporter. This is who I am and that’s what I’ll be. He means a lot [to the Knicks’ success]. I’ll say, individually, he means a lot to my career.”
In today’s NBA, stars have a lot of say in who coaches the team. As long as Thibodeau has Brunson’s support, he should have support from the organization. Either way, the Knicks aren’t focused on the outside narrative. They are looking at Game 1 against the Pistons on Saturday.