LA Clippers Coach Makes Major Cade Cunningham Statement
Cade Cunningham is gaining notable recognition across the league. With the Detroit Pistons finally making a playoff push for the first time in years, it’s hard for Cunningham’s success to go unnoticed these days.
Heading into a Monday night matchup against the Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue sent some major praise Cunningham’s way. Not only did Lue become another NBA figure to mention Cunningham in the same breath as Luka Doncic, but he also name-dropped his 11-time All-Star guard James Harden.
“What third or fourth year in the league? He’s only gonna get better,” Lue told reporters regarding Cunningham before Monday’s action in Detroit.
“He can take that step and be the next James Harden, you know Luka. He plays at the pace that Luka plays at right now, at a younger age. He never gets sped up.”
This season, Cunningham earned his first All-Star nod. Prior to the break, he was averaging 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep.
Since returning from the break, the Pistons had two road matchups, with one in San Antonio and the other in Atlanta. Against the Atlanta Hawks, Cunningham put up 25 points on 67 percent shooting from the field. He notched the double-double with 12 assists.
On Sunday night in Atlanta, Cunningham secured another double-double with 38 points and 12 assists. He notched his career-high in threes made in a single game by hitting on 7-10 shots from beyond the arc.
Unlike Luka and Harden, Cunningham doesn’t have a loaded resume full of accolades just yet. However, the fact that he’s getting comparisons to such superstars in the NBA proves the Pistons made the right decision to invest a ton into the former top pick.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade