LA Clippers Coach Makes Major Cade Cunningham Statement

Ty Lue on Cunningham comparisons to Harden and Doncic:



“What 3rd or 4th year in the league? He’s only gonna get better. He can take that step and be the next James Harden, you know Luka. He plays at the pace that Luka plays at right now, at a younger age. He never gets sped up.” pic.twitter.com/ZhyVaCURkk