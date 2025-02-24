LA Clippers Missed Key Player Before Matchup vs Detroit Pistons
Heading into the second night of a back-to-back, the Los Angeles Clippers have injury concerns regarding a couple of key players. Norman Powell is among those who were on LA’s injury report for their Sunday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
According to the official NBA injury report, Powell is dealing with knee soreness. After the Clippers ruled him out in Indiana, the veteran missed his second-straight matchup.
The Clippers have lost two of their first three games of their trip so far. After extending their winning streak to three games against the Utah Jazz away from home, the Clippers dropped their matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers.
On Monday night, the Clippers could have Powell on the injury report once again against the Detroit Pistons as his knee concerns linger. As of Monday morning, his status is unclear.
Without Powell this season, the Clippers hold a 4-7 record. They haven’t won a game without the standout guard since he missed a stretch of games back in November.
This season, Powell has appeared in 45 games as a full-time starter. He’s been one of the NBA’s most improved players as he’s posting averages of 24 points, four rebounds, and two assists. From three, Powell has drained his 7.8 shots per game at a 43 percent clip.
On a two-game losing streak, the Clippers enter Detroit with a 31-25 record, which places them sixth in the Western Conference. They only have a one-game lead in front of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for the Pistons, they’ve kept up with the momentum they built heading into the All-Star break. After taking down the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, the Pistons have now won six games in a row. They hold a 31-26 record, sitting in the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed.
The Pistons and the Clippers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip on Monday.
