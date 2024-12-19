Latest Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors Should Keep Detroit Pistons Away
The Detroit Pistons just might intrigue enough fans and analysts to pound the table for the rebuilding franchise to become dark horse candidates in the brewing Jimmy Butler sweepstakes.
As Detroit has a budding All-Star in Cade Cunningham, who is churning out triple-doubles at the same rate as Nikola Jokic and LeBron James, the goal for Detroit’s front office is simple: put Cade Cunningham in a position to succeed and try to do it as quickly as possible before it’s too late.
Butler is the type of player who simply brings a winning aura to a team. His skillset, experience, and energy could surely benefit a young team like the Pistons, but a recent trade rumor regarding the seasoned veteran is a valid reason why the Pistons could be swayed from that sweepstakes in the event they wanted to get involved.
"He has made it known to the league, he is intending to not pick that [$52 million player option] up,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective recently.
“His position is that no matter what happens, he is going to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025,” the insider added.
If the rumors are true, two key factors have become clear at this point. Jimmy Butler wants an extension and wants to choose where he gets it from. Hence, the plan to become an unrestricted free agent. The other rumor is that Butler wants to remain in Miami.
Those factors should be enough to keep the Pistons far away from the Butler sweepstakes.
If Detroit really has any interest in the 35-year-old veteran, they would be better off waiting and entering his potential free agency market. At this point, Butler has eyes on teams that are regarded as championship contenders. The Pistons are better, but they don’t seem to be a Jimmy Butler away from winning a title. There’s no need to rush the rebuild with such a big gamble.