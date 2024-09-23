Longtime Detroit Pistons Guard Links up With Former Teammate
Last season, the Detroit Pistons honored the 20-year anniversary of one of the greatest teams in franchise history. Despite their time together on the court being long gone, the group still seems to share a close-knit bond.
In 2004, the Pistons put together are hard-nosed squad that had a vice grip on the NBA with their defense. Chauncey Billups ran the show at the point guard position, and Ben Wallace anchored things down at center. In between were a trio of strong two-way players, Rip Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, and Rasheed Wallace.
On Sunday afternoon, Hamilton posted a photo on his Instagram with Prince. In the caption, he stated that members of the '04 team still talk regularly and that their bond stems far beyond the hardwood.
This Pistons team is still praised among NBA historians for the massive upset they pulled off in the finals that year. On the game's biggest stage, they took down the LA Lakers who were led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. The duo had already delivered the franchise three titles, and were looking to cement themselves as a dynasty. However, the Pistons ended up stealing the show and giving Detroit its third NBA championship in franchise history.
Hamilton would start his career with the Wizards before arriving in Detroit in 2003. He'd quickly emerge as an All-Star-level talent, averaging as much as 20 points per game at his peak. Hamilton would go on to spend nearly a decade with the Pistons before finishing out his career with the Chicago Bulls.
Prince was a homegrown talent in Detroit, being drafted in the first round of the 2002 draft. He spent 12 years with the Pistons making a name for himself as a do-it-all forward and high-level defender. Prince ended up returning to the Pistons briefly in 2015, but played his final NBA season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.