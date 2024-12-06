Longtime NBA Analyst Gives Bold Take on Detroit Pistons Legend
Throughout the franchise's history, the Detroit Pistons have had countless all-time talents suit up for them. Among the most notable is Isiah Thomas, who helped deliver the organization a pair of championships during his Hall of Fame career.
Despite playing in one of the most competitive decades in league history, Thomas managed to reach to NBA's pinnacle on numerous occasions. He famously became the ringleader of the "Bad Boys," who had a vice grip on the league with smash mouth, in-your-face style of play. While it was disliked by most, the Pistons' success in this era cannot be denied.
On Thursday, longtime NBA analyst David Aldridge hopped on the No Dunks podcast to promote his book The Basketball 100. During his interview, he was posed with the question of who the most underrated player in NBA history is. Seeing that he had to compete with the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan, Aldridge feels Thomas is a star player who didn't get enough shine.
"I always say Isiah didn't get his due because he kind of got overshadowed. He was a winner in an era of winners," Aldridge said. "Isiah, being a point guard, winning two championships and leading the Pistons for 12 years of excellence basically, is underrated I think."
The Pistons drafted Thomas second overall in 1981, and he went on to spend his entire career with the franchise. He'd appear in over 1,000 games across 13 seasons, averaging 19.2 points and 9.3 assists. Thomas was a 12-time All-Star during his career and led the association in assists on one occasion. Aside from the two championships, Thomas' biggest accolade was receiving Finals MVP honors in 1990.
Since retiring in 1994, Thomas had held various positions in and around the league. These days, he is a television analyst for NBA TV.