Longtime NBA Analyst Reacts to Pistons Trade Deadline Moves
Heading into the trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons were a team many had their eye on for various reasons. Before they were fully done making moves, one analyst gave his thoughts on their moves.
At the start of the year, the Pistons were viewed as a team who would utilize their cap space to take on money in exchange for draft compensation. However, after a strong start out of the gates, the dialouge changed to them possibly being a buyer to make a playoff push.
In the end, Trajan Langdon utilized the financial flexibility to land future draft picks. The Pistons took on KJ Martin's expiring contract for second-round picks, but later rerouted him. On Wednesday night, Detroit also entered the fold in the multi-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Early Thursday morning, Bill Simmons took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a list of teams he was most confused by at the deadline. Among those mentioned was the Pistons.
It's worth noting that Simmons made this post before reports emerged of the Pistons' biggest takeaway from the deadline. That being that they acquired veteran point guard Dennis Schroder as part of the Butler trade.
Backup point guard was a key area that needed to be addressed on Detroit's roster, and Schroder is somone who can come in a fill that role. The journeyman guard could also play alongside Cade Cunningham, taking some offensive duties off his plate.
In 47 games with the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors, Schroder is averaging 14.4 PPG and 5.5 APG. He now finds himself on a competitive Detroit squad looking to end its playoff drought. As of now, it is unknown when Schroder will make his first appearance in a Pistons' uniform.
Coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons will be back in action Friday to take on the 76ers.