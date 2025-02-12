Lonzo Ball Appears on Injury Report for Detroit Pistons vs Bulls
Following a dominant victory of the Chicago Bulls last night, the Detroit Pistons will square off with them again in night two of a back-to-back. As these teams prepare for the rematch, one side could be without one of their key veterans.
Aside from their recent blockbuster trade, one of the biggest stories for the Bulls this season has been the return of Lonzo Ball. After missing the last two years due to a knee injury, the former No. 2 pick has managed to get back on the court for Chicago.
Being cautious with him physically, Ball is only playing around 21 minutes a night for the Bulls. In his 30 appearances this season, the veteran guard is averaging 7.2 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, and 1.5 SPG.
Ball did not suit up in the first game of this mini-series with the Pistons, and his status for night two is in jeopardy. Per the latest injury report, he is listed as doubtful due to an illness.
With an abundance of guards on their roster now, the Bulls have the personnel to replace Ball if he isn't able to suit up. Among those to see more minutes if he's absent are new additions Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter.
As for the Pistons, they'll look to keep their momentum rolling after a dominant outing on Tuesday. Malik Beasley (24 points) and Cade Cunningham (20 points, 7 assists) led the charge in Detroit's 132-92 victory.
These rematch between the Pistons and Bulls will be each team's final game before the All-Star break. Tip off is scheduled for 8:00 pm Eastern Time.