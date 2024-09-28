A Look at Former Pistons Player’s Retirement Message
At 35 years old, Derrick Rose decided he was done playing basketball. While all signs were pointing to the veteran guard returning to the Memphis Grizzlies for another season, the basketball world learned earlier this week that the Grizzlies were waiving the former top pick.
Just a couple of days later, we found out why.
Rose posted a cryptic video on social media, which led to speculation about a potential retirement announcement. As Rose was seen calmly putting pen to paper in the video, everybody’s imagination led them to believe his next move was to call it a career.
Indeed, that was the case.
A Look at the Letter
Derrick Rose took out a page in a local paper in every city he played in. For his two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, the Detroit Free Press had the opportunity to publish a version.
"Thank You, My First Love... You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain. You showed me what love truly meant. You turned the court into my sanctuary, a home where I could express myself freely. You made every early morning and late night we spent together worth every drop of sweat. You reminded me that I could always rely on you, that in every moment of doubt, you would show me what I'm capable of. You introduced me to new places and cultures that a kid from Chicago could have never imagined. You taught me that every loss was a lesson and every win was a reason to be grateful. You offered wisdom that was not just about the game, but about life, discipline, hard work, perseverance. You showed me that passion is something to cherish, ensuring that I pour my heart into every dribble, every shot, every play. You stood by me even when the world seemed against me, unconditionally, waiting for me to pick you up. You gave me a gift, our time together, one that I will cherish for the rest of my days. You told me it's okay to say goodbye, reassuring me that you'll always be a part of me, no matter where life takes me. Forever yours, Derrick Rose"
By the time Rose reached Detroit, the guard was making the transition from being a full-time starter to embracing a role as a sixth man.
During the 2019-2020 NBA season, Rose appeared in 50 games for the Pistons. He hit on a career-high 49 percent from the field while scoring 18 points per game. He also accounted for two rebounds and six assists per game. In year two with the Pistons, Rose played in just 15 games before he moved on.
At the 2021 trade deadline, the Pistons traded Rose to the New York Knicks in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick. The trade led Rose to the Knicks for the second time in his career.
After three seasons in New York, Rose ended up on the Memphis Grizzlies last season. He made 24 appearances on the court, averaging 17 minutes per game. His final run in the NBA ended with him producing eight points on 46 percent shooting from the field.
Rose leaves the NBA with a resume that features a Rookie of the Year award, All-NBA First Team, three All-Star appearances, and a Most Valuable Player nod.