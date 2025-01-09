Major NBA Award Odds Favor Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is putting together an All-Star campaign this year, but he's also gaining some steam as a potential Most Improved Player recipient.
According to FanDuel, Cunningham currently carries the highest odds of taking home the major NBA award. Cunningham’s line is currently set at +200. Atlanta Hawks veteran Jalen Johnson and Miami Heat standout Tyler Herro are tied with a +400 line trailing Cunningham.
You could make the argument that Cunningham had been playing at this type of level just a season ago, but the rest of the league wasn’t paying attention. At 22 years old, Cunningham produced 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists per game in 62 outings last year.
Despite his personal success, coming off of a derailed season due to an injury his sophomore year, Cunningham wasn’t able to find much team success with last year’s Pistons. Detroit regressed from their 17-65 season in 2022-2023.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons made changes across the board. Trajan Langdon replaced Troy Weaver in the front office. JB Bickerstaff replaced Monty Williams on the coaching staff. With a new system in place and valuable additions to the roster, Cunningham has received some notable helpers to share the court with him.
While Cunningham might’ve been playing at a high level while flying under the radar in the NBA last year, he still improved. In 32 games leading up to Wednesday’s action against the Brooklyn Nets, Cunningham was posting averages of 25 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. He is producing career-highs in all three major categories while shooting at a 38 percent clip from three and a 45 percent average from the field.
There is still a lot of season left to be played, but Cunningham is rightfully earning recognition as a potential major award winner in the NBA during his third season. Right now, his closest competition beyond Johnson and Herro seems to be Evan Mobley, Norman Powell, Dyson Daniels, and Victor Wembanyama, according to the FD odds.
Eyeing All-Star Weekend
If Cunningham makes a push for an All-Star bid, he would be the first player to represent the franchise in the big game since 2018.
Last weekend, Cunningham's 40-point double-double outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves led him to field questions about his potential All-Star appearance, a goal he's been working at since he entered the NBA as the top pick out of Oklahoma State.
“It feels great, man,” Cunningham told reporters.
“It feels great to be winning games. It feels great to be contributing to wins. That’s the main thing. All the things that come with it—it means a lot to me—it means a lot to my family. It’s something that I’ve been dreaming for a long time. I’ve always felt like I belong in those conversations, so to have that recognition means a ton to me. Winning games is the most important thing. I think if I continue to find ways to help my team win, everything I want will come.”
