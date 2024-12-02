Major Nets Update Could be Meaningful to Detroit Pistons
The NBA trade deadline is still months away, but the buyers and the sellers are already forming in early December. Despite a decent start for the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst suggests the Nets aren’t exiting rebuild mode as they are off with a 9-12 record. For a team like the Detroit Pistons, the Nets could either be an example—or a partner.
Just “about everyone” on the Nets roster is reportedly available, according to Windhorst. While the Nets aren’t expected to sell players for the sake of doing so, they don’t have an untouchable stamp on anybody, which is something they’ve continued to show over the years.
If the Nets can move players like James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Mikal Bridges, then anybody could be dealt away for the right price.
Why Does It Matter for Detroit?
Who are the Pistons at this stage in the offseason? The league is still learning that much. Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, new Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon continued to stress the idea that Detroit is not eyeing a playoff bid just yet.
With 22 games in the bag, the Pistons are 9-13 to start the year. If the season ended today, they would get an invite to the NBA Play-In Tournament.
More time will reveal the direction the Pistons are headed. If they can keep a similar or better pace, then maybe the Nets have an intriguing player available to help the Pistons slightly speed up their building process and make them more competitive in any potential postseason action.
For the time being, Brooklyn just might be setting an example for Detroit. The Nets hold a similar record and place one spot ahead of the Pistons, but they are still willing to move off of their short-term players to focus more on the future.
Eventually, the Pistons will choose a direction.